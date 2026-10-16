Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers

StarGate can reportedly carry loads of up to 150 kilograms.

KYIV: Ukraine’s defense technology company SkyFall has introduced StarGate, a heavy-duty medical evacuation drone designed to carry injured soldiers out of dangerous frontline areas where conventional ground transport may be unable to reach them.





The aircraft, a six-rotor drone known as a hexacopter, features an enclosed cabin and a fixed medical stretcher. According to the company’s reported specifications.





It can transport a wounded soldier wearing full body armor, offering a potential alternative to conventional evacuation methods in high-risk combat zones.





StarGate can reportedly carry loads of up to 150 kilograms (330 pounds), reach speeds of 105 kilometers per hour (65 mph) and travel up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) in one direction.

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The drone is designed to operate in difficult weather and low-visibility conditions, including rain, snow and darkness. Thermal-imaging cameras help it navigate and operate when visibility is limited.





By flying over minefields, rivers and damaged roads, the system aims to move wounded troops to medical facilities without relying on routes that may be blocked or exposed to enemy fire. Faster evacuation could help injured soldiers receive treatment sooner and improve their chances of survival.





The aircraft also includes two communication channels and artificial intelligence-assisted navigation. If communication with its operators is interrupted, the drone is designed to return autonomously.





Another feature is an active defense system equipped with a net launcher intended to intercept hostile first-person-view (FPV) drones, which are frequently used in modern warfare.





Initial demonstrations showed StarGate taking off, flying and landing with a passenger aboard. Following these tests, the system was delivered to a Ukrainian combat brigade for a monthlong assessment under active battlefield conditions.





The evaluation will examine how effectively the drone performs in combat environments and whether it can provide a reliable option for evacuating wounded soldiers from areas that are difficult or dangerous to reach.





The results could help determine the system’s future role in Ukraine’s military medical evacuation operations. However, its effectiveness and reliability under sustained battlefield conditions remain to be assessed.