Ranger’s deployment extended amid uncertainty over PTI march

The Rangers deployment was previously scheduled to remain in place until October 5.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab until October 15 amid security preparations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned march toward the capital.

The Rangers deployment was previously scheduled to remain in place until Oct. 5. The extension was requested by the Islamabad chief commissioner and the Punjab Home Department, according to sources.

About 3,000 Rangers personnel had been deployed in Islamabad, with the force operating under the command structure of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police. Rangers personnel will perform duties assigned by the Islamabad chief commissioner and the provincial government, according to officials.

The extension comes as the government and opposition continue negotiations over PTI’s planned Oct. 4 protest march.

The second round of talks was held Saturday under National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, with the two sides discussing ways to resolve the political standoff.

PTI had initially planned the march for Sept. 27 but later postponed it to Oct. 4. The party has linked the protest to demands including the release of its founder, Imran Khan, and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.

The government has sought cancellation or postponement of the march as part of the negotiations, while PTI representatives have maintained their demands. Sources have reported progress in the talks, with a written agreement reportedly being prepared, although details remained under discussion.

The government had earlier stepped up security measures in Islamabad, including the deployment of additional law-enforcement personnel and placement of containers on routes leading to the capital.