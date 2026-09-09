President Zardari leaves London for Pakistan on special aircraft

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Teppo Usman, saw the president off before his departure.

LONDON: President Asif Ali Zardari departed London for Pakistan on a special aircraft Wednesday after staying in Britain for more than a week, according to sources.

Sources said Zardari was returning home on a private aircraft operated by a private company. His scheduled flight was unable to depart London a day earlier because of technical problems.

Before leaving, Zardari declined to answer most questions from reporters. Asked about his health, the president replied that he was well by the grace of God.

When asked about his stay in London, Zardari said he had a good time in the British capital.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Teppo Usman, saw the president off before his departure.

According to sources, Zardari underwent various medical checkups during his stay in Britain, which lasted more than a week. It was his first visit to the United Kingdom in about six years.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in London from Paris on Thursday to reunite with his family, after spending about a week in Austria and a brief stay in Paris.

Bilawal is expected to remain in London for about a week with his father, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other members of the Bhutto-Zardari family, according to reports.

His sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also arrived in London with her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry, and their children. His other sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, is expected to join the family in the coming days.

The family is expected to spend several days together in London during President Zardari's private trip abroad.