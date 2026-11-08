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Headlines
'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan 'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies

Mustafa Kamal has also introduced measures against counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

Web Desk November 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The controversy centers on an ongoing Federal Investigation Agency

A growing social media campaign targeting Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has raised questions about the political interests behind the criticism, with vaccine procurement allegations.


It demands for new administrative units and internal divisions within Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) emerging as possible factors. But is the campaign really about accountability, or is it part of a wider political struggle to weaken his influence?


The controversy centers on an ongoing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry into the procurement of vaccines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. Some social media accounts have portrayed the matter as a Rs10 billion scandal involving alleged financial irregularities.


However, the report states that the investigation concerns approximately Rs180 million, not Rs10 billion. It also claims that Mustafa Kamal was neither aware of the tender when it was issued nor had authorized its issuance through his signature.


The inquiry report has reportedly been submitted to the prime minister, while the amount in question remains in the national treasury. Beyond the procurement controversy, Mustafa Kamal's recent initiatives in the health sector have also become part of the political debate.


One of his notable achievements was the revival of a hospital established through Pakistan-China cooperation that had remained nonfunctional for years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the project upon its completion, saying, "The Federal Minister has turned my dream into reality."


Mustafa Kamal has also introduced measures against counterfeit and unregistered medicines, including a barcode system on pharmaceutical packaging. The initiative aims to improve transparency, product identification and monitoring across the pharmaceutical supply chain.


The report suggests that these measures have increased pressure on businesses involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of counterfeit medicines, raising questions about whether vested interests could be contributing to the campaign against him.


Another major factor behind the controversy is Mustafa Kamal's continued demand for the creation of new provinces and administrative units. He has repeatedly advocated administrative restructuring, particularly in Karachi and other urban areas of Sindh, arguing that greater local autonomy and improved resource distribution are necessary.


The debate over administrative powers, local government authority and resource allocation has remained a longstanding political issue in Sindh. Karachi, Pakistan's economic hub, has been at the center of these disagreements.


The report suggests that the growing criticism of Kamal may also be an attempt to shift public attention away from his demand for administrative restructuring and draw him into other political controversies.


Mustafa Kamal's response to previous controversies has also resurfaced in the current debate. Following a fire incident at PIMS Hospital, political opponents demanded his resignation.


However, according to the report, Kamal submitted his resignation to the prime minister within approximately an hour of the incident, without waiting for political pressure to intensify.


The report contrasts this response with the aftermath of the Gul Plaza tragedy, claiming that the minister, Karachi's mayor and several Sindh government departments received a clean chit despite the judicial commission.


Internal disagreements within MQM-Pakistan represent another possible dimension of the controversy.

In 2023, Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani's Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) merged with MQM-Pakistan, bringing different political groups and organizational approaches under one platform.


However, differences reportedly remain between some party members and the leadership associated with the former PSP. Mustafa Kamal's continued demand for intra-party elections has also become a source of disagreement.


Despite directives from the Election Commission, the party's election process remains pending, with reported differences between Kamal and MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over the matter.


These disagreements have fueled perceptions that opposition to Kamal may not be limited to rival political parties, with internal organizational differences also contributing to tensions.


The report further suggests that certain political opponents who have disagreements among themselves may have found common ground in opposing Kamal. It also argues that a weakened MQM-Pakistan could benefit both its political rivals and MQM-London.

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