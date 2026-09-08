Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son

Justin’s latest family photo dump gives fans another rare look at the singer’s life as a husband and father.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are sending fans into a frenzy as their new photoshoot takes the internet by storm ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary giving fans another glimpse into their family with son Jack Blues.

The celebrity couple. who have been married since 2018, gave fans a rare glimpse through the debut cover of WYouth magazine, sharing affectionate photos and opening up about their favorite music, movies, books and ways of spending time together.

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On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Hailey shared a series of cozy pictures of the photoshoot on Instagram, featuring herself and her husband in several close moments. The images quickly began circulating among fans, adding to the buzz surrounding the couple and their relationship. “Jack’s Mom and Dad 4 @wyouth 1st issue,” Hailey captioned the post.

Another picture showed the father and son sharing a cozy moment together on the couch. The collection also included another selfie with Hailey and a random appearance from a golf club surrounded by golf balls, giving the photo dump an effortlessly personal feel. The family update comes shortly after the Biebers celebrated Jack’s second birthday on Aug. 22.

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During the personal conversation, Hailey revealed that Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is her favorite karaoke song, giving fans another glimpse into her music taste. Justin, meanwhile, named Chris Brown’s “With You” as his favorite song of all time.

Justin chose "The Grinch and the Bible", while Hailey picked the Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn romantic comedy "The Break-Up" and the "Angelina Ballerina" children’s book series, which she enjoyed while growing up.

Justin and Hailey also revealed how they like to unwind together. The couple said going to the spa is one of their favorite ways to relax and helps them stay grounded during difficult periods.

Their relationship has remained a major focus of public attention, with fans closely following their journey as a married couple. The Biebers welcomed their only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Justin’s latest family photo dump gives fans another rare look at the singer’s life as a husband and father. The candid snaps are once again getting fans talking about the Bieber family.