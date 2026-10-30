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Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Germany’s economy edges up, France’s shrinks in third quarter

Weaker exports drag on Europe’s two biggest economies as Germany beats forecasts.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Germany’s economy grew slightly more than expected in the third quarter, while France’s unexpectedly contracted, as slowing exports weighed on both of Europe’s largest economies, official preliminary data showed Friday.


Germany’s gross domestic product rose 0.2% from the previous three-month period, the federal statistics office said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 0.1%. The pace of expansion slowed as export growth lost momentum.


Household and government consumption increased slightly in the July-September period, while capital formation declined, the office said. The strong export growth seen in the first half of 2026 slowed noticeably, it added.


Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, German GDP grew 1.3% after adjusting for prices and 1.2% after adjusting for both prices and calendar effects.


In France, the euro zone’s second-largest economy, GDP shrank 0.1% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations for a 0.1% increase, according to preliminary figures from the national statistics office, Insee. The economy had recorded no growth in the previous three months.


Exports fell 1.7%, a drop of 4.5 percentage points from the prior quarter. The decline was driven mainly by a 9.1% fall in exports of transport equipment, with aerospace the biggest drag. Transport equipment exports had grown 20.8% in the second quarter.


Gross fixed capital formation, the main measure of investment in national accounts, fell 0.6%, extending a 0.5% decline in the second quarter. Construction and transport equipment investment weighed on business spending.


France was also hit by a wave of protests in the final weeks of the quarter. The demonstrations began in September with small student protests in suburban Paris over school conditions and quickly broadened into opposition to the government’s economic policies.


Household consumption continued to rise, up 0.4% after a 0.2% increase in the second quarter.


“Consumption of transport equipment is on the rise again, driven in particular by purchases of electric vehicles,” Insee said.


Energy consumption also rebounded, rising 1.2% after a 2.0% drop in the previous quarter, due to higher spending on electricity, the agency said.

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