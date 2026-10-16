Saturday, October 17, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability

According to Musk, the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TEXAS: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled the company's new Roadster sports car, claiming it has the ability to fly, although its real-world performance remains uncertain.

The two-seat vehicle was showcased at a Tesla event in Texas. According to Musk, the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second. It can also navigate extremely steep roads and descend while inverted using air jets.

The demonstration was conducted without a driver inside the vehicle. Musk said no driver was seated in the car to prevent anyone from being killed in the event of an accident during testing.

"There's no guarantee of success. I mean, it might do what we're claiming, but even if it doesn't, we're at a safe distance," Musk said.

In another demonstration, the Roadster appeared to fly over other Tesla vehicles using the same air-jet system.

The car uses 10 nozzles connected to what Musk described as ultra-high-pressure air tanks, designed to help the vehicle hover or accelerate.

Musk described the project as the result of collaboration between the world's best car company and the world's best rocket company.

Tesla plans to begin production of the Roadster in 2028, he said.

However, it remains unclear whether the vehicle can achieve sustained flight in real-world conditions, as the demonstrations did not show it flying for an extended period. Its claimed flying capability has yet to be established through a prolonged flight test.

Recommended

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Loses $56B Pay Package Over Performance Issues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Loses $56B Pay Package Over Performance Issues
SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14

SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14
Elon Musk’s new home leaves everyone surprised

Elon Musk’s new home leaves everyone surprised
Elon Musk backs Anthropic CEO’s call for slower AI development

Elon Musk backs Anthropic CEO’s call for slower AI development
Grok AI allegedly used in US Iran strikes, court filing reveals

Grok AI allegedly used in US Iran strikes, court filing reveals
Sam Altman scores huge victory over Elon Musk in AI court battle

Sam Altman scores huge victory over Elon Musk in AI court battle
Elon Musk foresees majority of US travel becoming driverless

Elon Musk foresees majority of US travel becoming driverless
OpenAI court battle exposes Musk’s Mars ambitions

OpenAI court battle exposes Musk’s Mars ambitions
Elon Musk shares SpaceX’s plan to land on moon

Elon Musk shares SpaceX’s plan to land on moon
Elon Musk accelerates space-based AI ambitions as Epstein emails surface

Elon Musk accelerates space-based AI ambitions as Epstein emails surface
First private Starship launch set for 2026

First private Starship launch set for 2026
Elon Musk’s Grok restricted from creating sexualized AI images

Elon Musk’s Grok restricted from creating sexualized AI images