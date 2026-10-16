Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability

According to Musk, the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second.

TEXAS: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled the company's new Roadster sports car, claiming it has the ability to fly, although its real-world performance remains uncertain.

The two-seat vehicle was showcased at a Tesla event in Texas. According to Musk, the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second. It can also navigate extremely steep roads and descend while inverted using air jets.

The demonstration was conducted without a driver inside the vehicle. Musk said no driver was seated in the car to prevent anyone from being killed in the event of an accident during testing.

"There's no guarantee of success. I mean, it might do what we're claiming, but even if it doesn't, we're at a safe distance," Musk said.

In another demonstration, the Roadster appeared to fly over other Tesla vehicles using the same air-jet system.

The car uses 10 nozzles connected to what Musk described as ultra-high-pressure air tanks, designed to help the vehicle hover or accelerate.

Musk described the project as the result of collaboration between the world's best car company and the world's best rocket company.

Tesla plans to begin production of the Roadster in 2028, he said.

However, it remains unclear whether the vehicle can achieve sustained flight in real-world conditions, as the demonstrations did not show it flying for an extended period. Its claimed flying capability has yet to be established through a prolonged flight test.