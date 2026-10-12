Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta

Security forces rushed to the crash site and cordoned off the area following the incident.

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Army pilots were martyred on Monday, Oct. 12, when a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta, Balochistan, after developing a technical fault during flight, according to the military’s media wing.





The crash occurred around midday after the aircraft took off from Quetta Cantonment Air Base, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.





The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Capt. Abdul Samad, a student pilot. Both were martyred in the crash, according to the ISPR.





Security forces rushed to the crash site and cordoned off the area following the incident. Initial information from the military attributed the crash to a technical fault. No further details about the circumstances of the incident were immediately available.