Surveillance drone crashes into Lahore CTD headquarters

Police suspect terrorist intent as the drone strikes the facility’s outer wall; bomb disposal officials later declare it safe.

LAHORE: A surveillance drone crashed into the outer wall of Lahore’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters late Saturday night, prompting a security alert and a police investigation into suspected malicious intent.





According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the drone approached the facility from the Jallo Mor direction.





The drone struck the headquarters’ outer wall and fell to the ground. Officials suspect it was being used to monitor the facility’s internal areas.





Security personnel seized the device, whose cameras and battery lights were still operational. The bomb disposal squad examined the drone and declared it safe.

Police suspect unidentified individuals sent the drone toward the CTD headquarters with alleged terrorist intentions.





Authorities are investigating the incident from multiple angles, while the CTD security team has submitted an application to Harbanspura Police Station seeking legal action.