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Schools, colleges closed Monday in 3 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts

Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera shut all public and private educational institutions; exams cancelled.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WABI: All public and private schools, colleges and universities in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will remain closed Monday, Oct. 12, following separate notifications issued by district administrations.


The closures in Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera follow the imposition of emergency in the province and the prevailing situation, officials said. The orders cover educational institutions across all three districts.


In Swabi, the deputy commissioner and District Education Officer directed all public and private educational institutions to suspend activities for the day in view of the current situation.


The Mardan deputy commissioner also announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Oct. 12. All examinations and papers scheduled for Monday have been cancelled under the district's orders.


In Nowshera, Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman issued similar instructions, closing public and private educational institutions and suspending teaching activities. Examinations scheduled for the day have also been cancelled.


The notifications announce closures for Oct. 12 only. They do not specify revised dates for the cancelled examinations in Mardan and Nowshera.

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