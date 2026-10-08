Pakistan, UK discuss aviation deals for PIA, broader trade cooperation

The two sides discussed enhancing trade and cooperation in priority sectors and delivering concrete outcomes through the next bilateral trade dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom discussed aviation cooperation, including potential Airbus and Rolls-Royce aircraft and engine arrangements for Pakistan International Airlines, with possible UK export credit support and leasing options to address immediate fleet requirements, officials said Thursday.





The talks came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, according to a government statement. The two sides discussed enhancing trade and cooperation in priority sectors and delivering concrete outcomes through the next bilateral trade dialogue.





The British side briefed the minister on engagement involving Airbus and Rolls-Royce, including potential aircraft and engine arrangements for PIA and possible export credit support, the statement said. Aircraft leasing was discussed as a means of addressing immediate fleet requirements while longer-term procurement options are considered.





Jam Kamal noted that PIA's direct international routes offered an important commercial advantage and stressed the need for improved service standards, reliability and fleet modernization to rebuild passenger confidence.





The discussions follow last month's talks between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Boeing Global President Dr. Brendan Nelson regarding PIA's fleet modernization and potential acquisition of new aircraft, including options for earlier delivery slots and interim leasing arrangements.





Aurangzeb later met with U.S. EXIM Bank Chair John Jovanovich to seek financing opportunities for PIA's planned aircraft purchases, specifically Boeing 787 Dreamliners. He emphasized PIA's interest in Boeing aircraft and the need for spare parts to bring grounded Boeing 777s back into service.





During Thursday's meeting, the British side outlined the possibility of a long-term, non-legally binding investment partnership, supported at the ministerial level, to provide a framework for cooperation in mutually agreed sectors. Potential areas included regulatory reforms, trade facilitation, education and workforce skills, and investment financing.





Jam Kamal highlighted livestock as an important area for cooperation, noting the prime minister's keen interest in strengthening the sector, improving animal productivity and increasing value addition and meat exports. He underscored opportunities for British expertise, technology and investment to support modern livestock practices and stronger commercial linkages.





The high commissioner highlighted the importance of incorporating food safety and regulatory requirements into sector development, enabling Pakistani producers to access U.K. and other international markets. The meeting also reviewed ongoing engagement through the healthcare and life sciences working group.





The minister emphasized the need to strengthen the international branding of Pakistani products and help domestic businesses develop a stronger presence in overseas markets. Discussions covered opportunities to promote Pakistani pink salt, olive oil, food products, textiles and surgical instruments through quality assurance, value addition and effective marketing.





Both sides recognized the potential for Pakistani businesses to develop their own brands and capture greater value from products already supplied to international markets. They also discussed opportunities for Pakistani food businesses and restaurant brands to expand their presence in the United Kingdom.





The high commissioner acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing economic reform efforts, including work on regulatory and tax reforms.





The meeting also explored cooperation in Islamic finance, including opportunities to strengthen financial links with the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom.





On minerals, the minister highlighted the need for experienced technical partners, professional exploration services and joint ventures to build Pakistan's domestic capabilities. The British side identified potential contributions in legal, financial, insurance and other services supporting the minerals sector, and expressed interest in facilitating U.K. business participation in a planned minerals conference.