Pakistan troops kill 12 infiltrators from Afghanistan; army officer martyred

Army officer martyred in fire exchange; ISPR accuses Afghan Taliban regime of facilitating cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 12 Khwarij and Afghan Taliban fighters as they thwarted an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan into Pakistan's Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Sunday. A Pakistani army officer was also martyred during the exchange of fire.





According to the military's media wing, the movement of a group of Khwarij attempting to approach the international border from Afghanistan was detected on October 10. Security forces engaged the group and foiled the infiltration attempt.





The ISPR said Afghan Taliban posts also opened fire to support the infiltrators. Precise engagement by Pakistani troops resulted in the killing of 12 Khwarij and Afghan Taliban.





"During intense fire exchange, Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, 40, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom," the ISPR said.





The ISPR said the incident reinforced Pakistan's position that the Afghan Taliban regime had failed to prevent Afghan territory from being used by terrorist organizations and had instead facilitated and patronized cross-border terrorism. It added that the regime had consistently failed to meet its international counterterrorism obligations.





A sanitization operation is under way to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored Khwarij in the area, the statement said.





The military added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam," approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.