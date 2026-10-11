Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
12-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction

Pakistan troops kill 12 infiltrators from Afghanistan; army officer martyred

Army officer martyred in fire exchange; ISPR accuses Afghan Taliban regime of facilitating cross-border terrorism

Web Desk October 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
North Waziristan security operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 12 Khwarij and Afghan Taliban fighters as they thwarted an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan into Pakistan's Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Sunday. A Pakistani army officer was also martyred during the exchange of fire.


According to the military's media wing, the movement of a group of Khwarij attempting to approach the international border from Afghanistan was detected on October 10. Security forces engaged the group and foiled the infiltration attempt.


The ISPR said Afghan Taliban posts also opened fire to support the infiltrators. Precise engagement by Pakistani troops resulted in the killing of 12 Khwarij and Afghan Taliban.


"During intense fire exchange, Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, 40, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom," the ISPR said.


The ISPR said the incident reinforced Pakistan's position that the Afghan Taliban regime had failed to prevent Afghan territory from being used by terrorist organizations and had instead facilitated and patronized cross-border terrorism. It added that the regime had consistently failed to meet its international counterterrorism obligations.


A sanitization operation is under way to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored Khwarij in the area, the statement said.


The military added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam," approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats

Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats