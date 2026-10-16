KP Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi raises police martyr compensation to Rs35 million

The revised package also increases financial support for injured police personnel.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi has announced a major increase in financial assistance for police officers killed or injured on duty, raising compensation for families of fallen personnel to as much as Rs35 million and introducing higher payments for officers who suffer permanent disabilities.





Under the revised compensation policy, families of police personnel from constable to inspector rank will receive Rs17 million, up from Rs11 million, Karim Kundi said.





The compensation for families of deputy superintendents of police and assistant superintendents of police killed in the line of duty has increased from Rs16 million to Rs25 million.





Families of officers in grades 18 and 19 will receive Rs30 million, while those of officers in grade 20 and above will be eligible for Rs35 million, according to the governor.





The revised package also increases financial support for injured police personnel. Assistance for officers and personnel injured while performing their duties has risen from Rs100,000 to Rs1.5 million.





Police personnel who sustain permanent disabilities while on duty will receive Rs5 million in compensation, Karim Kundi said. The government has also revised payments offered to families of police martyrs in place of residential plots.





Families of personnel from constable to inspector rank will receive Rs18 million instead of a five-marla plot. For families of police martyrs in grade 20 and above, the payment in place of a residential plot has been set at Rs70 million, the governor said





In another measure, Karim Kundi announced financial assistance of Rs3 million in the event of a police employee’s parent or sibling death.





The revised package aims to provide greater financial support to police personnel and their families in recognition of the risks officers face while serving the public.