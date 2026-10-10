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IAEA review finds Pakistan’s nuclear security regime robust in first-ever evaluation

The IAEA’s International Physical Protection Advisory Service conducted its first-ever evaluation of Pakistan’s legislative and regulatory framework for nuclear security covering nuclear materials and facilities.

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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has established a robust nuclear security regime for the physical protection of its nuclear materials and facilities, an International Atomic Energy Agency expert team found after a comprehensive 12-day review.


The IAEA’s International Physical Protection Advisory Service conducted its first-ever evaluation of Pakistan’s legislative and regulatory framework for nuclear security covering nuclear materials and facilities, the agency said in a press release Friday.


The mission noted that the security framework was appropriately implemented at the specific nuclear facility visited by the experts. It said the regime is continually improved through periodic reviews, while Pakistan’s well-established capacity-building infrastructure actively benefits national, regional and international expertise in nuclear security.


The seven-member mission team was led by Khammar Mrabit, a former director general of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security. It included experts from China, Romania, the Russian Federation and Slovakia, along with two IAEA staff members.


Following their assessment, the team provided recommendations aimed at further enhancing Pakistan’s nuclear security regime and its associated procedures. Several good practices were also identified at both regulatory and facility levels.


“The first IPPAS mission in Pakistan is completed successfully, marking the country’s commitment in further enhancing regulatory and operational aspects of its well-established nuclear security regime,” said Karine Herviou, IAEA deputy director general and head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, during the mission’s closing ceremony. “Pakistan’s contribution to building the skills of the nuclear security workforce is commendable and has a far-reaching impact.”


The mission was hosted by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority at the government’s request and aimed to assist the state in strengthening its national nuclear security regime.


“Hosting the IPPAS mission underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a robust nuclear security regime across facilities and activities,” said Zia Hussain Shah, chairman of the PNRA. “The valuable insights provided by the international experts’ team not only validate our robust physical protection measures but also offer an excellent baseline to further strengthen our legal and regulatory framework, national nuclear security regime, including facility-level practices.”


IPPAS missions provide peer advice on implementing international instruments and IAEA guidance regarding the protection of nuclear materials. During these missions, international experts observe a nation’s physical protection systems, compare them with international good practices and make recommendations for improvement on a nationwide and facility-specific basis.


The IPPAS team met with officials from the PNRA, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and other relevant national stakeholders. They also visited the Kanupp Decommissioning Project at the Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station, Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant.


The Canadian Deuterium Uranium reactor operated from 1971 until its permanent shutdown in 2021. The visit allowed the team to observe ongoing decommissioning activities and spent fuel storage.


Pakistan is a party to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and ratified its 2005 amendment in 2016. The amendment significantly broadens the original scope, establishing obligations to ensure the physical protection of all peaceful nuclear facilities and materials during domestic use, storage or transport.


In a separate development, the PNRA, in collaboration with the IAEA, concluded a five-day National Workshop on Commercial Grade Item Dedication for nuclear safety-related applications.


Organized by the National Institute of Safety and Security, an IAEA Collaboration Centre, the workshop ended Thursday. It brought together regulatory staff, nuclear installation operators and supply chain stakeholders to discuss a process used when commercially manufactured items are considered for safety-related applications.


PNRA Executive Member Shahid Rashid emphasized the importance of reliable and qualified equipment for the safe operation of nuclear installations.


“Factors such as technological advancement, equipment obsolescence and the evolving global supply chain can affect the availability of specialised nuclear-grade components,” Rashid said. “Commercial Grade Item Dedication provides an important mechanism for establishing confidence that commercially available items can meet the requirements for intended use in nuclear installations.”


The PNRA noted the workshop contributed to strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities in nuclear safety and supply-chain oversight, aligning strictly with applicable requirements and international good practices.

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