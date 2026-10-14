Dar, Omani FM call for regular high-level engagement to boost trade and investment

Deputy Prime Minister Dar, Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi discuss Gaza, Strait of Hormuz and regional tensions; pledge deeper cooperation on trade, energy and investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman called for sustained bilateral engagement and discussed regional tensions including the war in Gaza and the Strait of Hormuz during a joint ministerial meeting Wednesday, officials said.





Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a two-day visit and co-chaired the 8th session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar.





Speaking at the session, Dar said the two sides had identified areas of bilateral interest and discussed global issues in detail during a restricted meeting, including the U.S.-Iran war, the situations in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and Gaza, as well as Jammu and Kashmir and other regional issues.





Dar praised Albusaidi's leadership and efforts toward regional peace in the Middle East.





"I personally greatly admire your efforts. I know how much hard work you have put in," Dar said, noting that Pakistan's position on the Gulf Cooperation Council was "very unique" as a member of both the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations.





He stressed that "there should not be any long gaps between bilateral engagements" and pointed to potential in trade, economic activity and investment. Dar said he had promised to visit Oman in 2027 for the next commission session.





He said the two countries had cooperated closely and cordially for 55 years of diplomatic relations, with ties extending back "centuries." He cited shared history and affection, particularly regarding Balochistan and Gwadar.





Referring to discussions on Bab el-Mandeb and recent developments involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, Dar said both sides shared similar views on resolving regional issues. He said regional tensions had affected Pakistan's energy supply chains, causing fuel prices to skyrocket and placing an unaffordable burden on ordinary people.





Albusaidi said Oman was committed to further strengthening bilateral engagement and cooperation in fields that could bring greater benefits to both peoples.





"I am delighted to be here with my delegation in Islamabad this morning, in this very warm, friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, with which, as you have rightly said, we share bonds of history, culture, tradition and unity," he said.





He said the joint commission was one of several mechanisms for exploring collaboration, alongside a business council and a political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministers.





"We can do much more, and as we made a joint commitment this morning to make this meeting a success, I believe the more we do, the more we can deliver on the promise and the aspiration of our leaderships and our people," Albusaidi said.





He commended Pakistan's role in supporting dialogue and diplomacy in the region, saying Oman greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in providing space for dialogue between Iran and the U.S.





"Your efforts to encourage engagement, understanding, respect and recognition are commendable, and I salute you for all your efforts," he said.





Albusaidi said there was significant potential for economic cooperation in trade, logistics, port connectivity, energy and food security, and called for greater cooperation in tourism, academic and technological fields and more regular exchanges between the two peoples.





"The potential exists, and our task is to remove any obstacles and create the conditions that allow businesses to thrive so that we can fully benefit from this potential," he said.





Earlier Wednesday, Dar and Albusaidi met ahead of the commission session, Pakistan's Foreign Office said. The two ministers reaffirmed close, fraternal ties and underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.





The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing lasting peace and stability, the Foreign Office said. Albusaidi commended Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and security, while Dar acknowledged Oman's constructive role and shared aspirations for regional stability.





The Foreign Office said the session would review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations. Last week, Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad to review preparations, including the agenda, bilateral agreements and arrangements for co-chairing the session, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.