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Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties

Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children

The lawsuits were filed by the attorneys general of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Montana, West Virginia, Idaho and Arkansas.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

VIRGINIA: Eight US states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging that its ChatGPT chatbot harms children, reinforces delusions and encourages dangerous behaviour, according to court filings and a Reuters report.

The lawsuits were filed by the attorneys general of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Montana, West Virginia, Idaho and Arkansas in courts across the country. The states allege that ChatGPT has harmed residents, including children, and provided users with guidance on how to harm themselves or others.

The states are asking courts to order changes to the way ChatGPT operates and to restrict OpenAI from developing self-improving artificial intelligence models until the company can ensure their behaviour aligns with human values.

The lawsuits argue that ChatGPT has been designed to agree with users and maintain their engagement, potentially gaining their trust while reinforcing false beliefs and unrealistic perceptions.

The complaints further allege that the chatbot has encouraged dangerous behaviour and assisted users in planning violent incidents, including mass shootings.

The coordinated legal action represents one of the most significant joint efforts by US states against an artificial intelligence company to date, adding to the growing legal challenges facing OpenAI as it prepares for a potential public listing.

The states accuse OpenAI of violating consumer protection laws by misleading users about ChatGPT's safety. They also argue that the company's conduct has endangered public health and created a public nuisance.

In addition to seeking court orders requiring changes to ChatGPT's operations, the states are pursuing financial penalties and damages for alleged violations of state laws.

Florida's attorney general filed the first lawsuit of this kind by a U.S. state in June, according to the report.

OpenAI also faces dozens of other lawsuits brought by private plaintiffs, some of whom allege that ChatGPT helped users plan mass shootings or other acts of violence.

The allegations in the state lawsuits have yet to be established in court.

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