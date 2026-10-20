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Maldives president lands in Pakistan as both nations eye major trade and defense deals

Pakistan and the Maldives mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to meet Mohamed Muizzu and host a state banquet in his honor.

ISLAMABAD: Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit focused on expanding trade, attracting investment and strengthening defense cooperation as Pakistan and the Maldives mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.


The visit, which marks the first trip by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years, comes as both countries seek to deepen their economic and strategic partnership through new agreements, business opportunities and closer cooperation across key sectors.

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to meet Muizzu and host a state banquet in his honor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to hold meetings with the Maldivian president, including private discussions and talks involving delegations from both countries.


The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, investment, health care, education, tourism, agriculture, defense, maritime security and climate change.


Both sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, while exploring ways to strengthen people-to-people connections.


A key part of Muizzu's visit will be the Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum, which aims to connect business leaders from both countries and identify opportunities for trade, investment and commercial partnerships.


The forum is expected to encourage businesses to explore new markets, build long-term partnerships and expand economic ties between the two countries.


Several agreements and memorandums of understanding are also expected to be signed during the visit. The proposed agreements could create new opportunities for cooperation and give fresh momentum to bilateral relations.


Ahead of the president's arrival, a Maldivian delegation led by Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam reached Islamabad. The delegation includes cabinet ministers and senior government officials.


Pakistani and Maldivian officials welcomed the visiting delegation at the airport, including Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, the director general for South Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the Maldivian high commissioner to Pakistan and Pakistan's high commissioner to the Maldives.

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