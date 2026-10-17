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KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council

The federal government has issued the official notification confirming the appointment of the council members.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized the names of 48 members of the Regional Representative and Development Council for 12 districts, with the governor forwarding the nominations to the federal government.

The federal government has issued the official notification confirming the appointment of the council members.

The selection process was conducted through consultations among local jirgas, with deputy commissioners facilitating meetings to nominate representatives considered respected and acceptable to their communities.

The nominations were processed by the Additional Chief Secretary and administrator of the Area Development Secretariat before being forwarded to the provincial chief secretary. Following further processing, the list was sent to the governor, who submitted the names to the federal government.

Shaukatullah Khan, who belongs to the Tarkani tribe of Bajaur district, has been appointed chairman of the council. Malik Khan Marjan of the Wazir tribe from North Waziristan has been appointed vice chairman.

District-wise representation

The 48-member council includes representatives from the following districts:

Bajaur (4): Shaukatullah Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Malik Sultan Zeb and Haji Lali Shah, all from the Tarkani tribe.

Mohmand (3): Malik Fayyaz Khan of the Khadi Khel Khwazai tribe, Malik Nadir Manan of the Bazai tribe and Malik Sahib Khan Ambar of the Utman Khel tribe.

Khyber (5): Malik Abdul Razzaq, Malik Izzatullah, Malik Salahuddin, Malik Zahir Shah and Shireen Khan, all from the Afridi tribe.

Kurram (5): Munir Hussain Bangash, Malik Abdul Wali Khan, Malik Zameen Hussain, Syed Wali Syed Mian and Ehsanullah Ehsan, representing the Bangash, Ali Sherzai and Turi communities.

Orakzai (3): Lal Man Shah of the Ali Khel tribe, Syed Fakhar Abbas of the Syed community and Faizullah of the Mushti tribe.

North Waziristan (5): Malik Khan Marjan, Malik Nasrullah, Malik Haji Sher Muhammad, Mufti Misbahullah Khan and Malik Habib Khan, representing the Wazir and Dawar communities.

Upper South Waziristan (4): Saleh Shah, Malik Irfanuddin Ahmad Barki, Malik Muhammad Roman Mehsud and Malik Ramtal Khan.

Lower South Waziristan (4): Malik Alauddin Wazir, Malik Jamil Toji Khel, Malik Moinuddin Wazir and Malik Sardar Abbas of the Suleman Khel tribe.

Bannu (4): Baz Muhammad Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi, Malik Shireen and Malik Ehsan Khan, representing the Bannuchi and Wazir communities.

Dera Ismail Khan (4): Abdul Haleem, Sardar Aghaz Khan, Sardar Abad Khan and Qaiser Khan Advocate, representing the Kasuriya, Gandapur, Sherani and Mian Khel communities.

Tank (3): Nawabzada Abdul Wahab, Abdullah Nangyal and Irfanullah Kundi, representing the Katti Khel, Mehsud and Kundi tribes.

Lakki Marwat (4): Maulana Umar Ashrafi, Malik Idrees Khan, Najeebullah Khan and Rahmatullah, also known as Mati, representing the Bettani and Marwat communities.

The council is intended to provide regional representation and support development-related matters across the 12 districts through consultation with local communities.

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