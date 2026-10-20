Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more

Rodrigo reportedly knew the song was special from the moment she sent the recording.

Olivia Rodrigo has sent fans into an emotional frenzy after revealing the raw beginnings of “honeybee,” a ballad from her album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.





The 23-year-old pop star originally recorded the song as a voice memo for her producer and longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, who recently played a snippet of the early version during an interview, sparking a wave of excitement across social media.

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Rodrigo reportedly knew the song was special from the moment she sent the recording. While she often shares musical ideas with Nigro that she later abandons or develops into finished tracks, “honeybee” stood out as one she immediately believed in.





The brief preview has left listeners wanting more, with fans praising the demo’s intimate sound and Rodrigo’s unfiltered vocals. Many have taken to social media to call the original recording exceptional and urge the singer to release the full version.

One fan wrote on X, "The original recording of Honeybee is so good OMG?" and "I’m going to cry god her voice is so raw on the demo," wrote another.





A third chimed in, "I wanted the full audio so badly," while one requested, "I need you to either do a acoustic just you & your piano version of honeybee or release the demo because this is too good to be a 2 second clip."





The reaction has been particularly emotional among listeners who believe the stripped-down demo captures a different side of Rodrigo’s artistry. Without the polish of a finished studio production, the early recording appears to offer a closer look at the emotion and spontaneity behind the song.

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Fans have also suggested that Rodrigo release an acoustic version featuring only her voice and piano, while others are pushing for the original demo to become officially available.





The online response highlights the excitement that can surround an artist’s earliest recordings, especially when a short preview reveals a more personal side of a familiar song. For Rodrigo’s fans, even a brief glimpse of her song has been enough to spark a demand for the complete version.



