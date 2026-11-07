Chappell Roan's new pet gecko Dot sparks buzz among fans

The pictures gave fans a closer look at the little reptile.

Roan has continued to make headlines with her growing music career.

Pop sensation Chappell Roan has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among fans after introducing her newest family member, a pet gecko named Dot.





The singer's adorable Instagram reveal quickly caught fans' attention, turning the tiny reptile into a social media talking point. Roan introduced Dot by sharing a series of photographs on Instagram.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

"Everybody meet my gecko Dot," she wrote, revealing that her new companion is 1.5 years old and belongs to the Dalmatian crested gecko species.





The pictures gave fans a closer look at the little reptile, with Dot first appearing on top of Roan's baseball cap before making another appearance inside her tank.





One photograph also showed the singer's producer, Elvira Anderfjärd, holding the gecko while scrolling through her phone. Fans wasted no time welcoming the new addition. Another fan praised the tiny reptile, calling her "gorgeous like her mama."





The enthusiastic reactions sparked a wave of playful comments, with fans embracing Dot as the singer's newest little companion.





Roan's love for animals:





This is not the first time Roan has shared her affection for animals with her followers. In August 2024, she posted a collection of photographs featuring herself with different animals, including cats and a pig.





Beyond her personal life, Roan has continued to make headlines with her growing music career. She gained wider recognition after opening for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour and winning Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Her success continued at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Best New Artist. During the ceremony, she performed "Pink Pony Club," describing the song as a love letter to Los Angeles.





Roan returned to the 2026 Grammy Awards as a Record of the Year nominee for "The Subway." She also presented the Best New Artist award to Olivia Dean.





While Roan continues to make waves in the music industry, her latest Instagram reveal proves that even a tiny gecko can steal the spotlight.





With Dot now winning hearts online, fans are already eager to see more of the singer's adorable new companion.