Arif Habib Limited named Pakistan's best broker at Euromoney Markets Awards 2026

The company said its focus remains on strengthening client relationships, maintaining high professional standards and supporting the development of the country's financial markets.

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited (AHL) has been named Pakistan's Best Broker at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026. Euromoney is the world's leading platform for evaluating financial institutions, and its awards are widely followed by investors, issuers and market participants as a benchmark of performance.





AHL attributed the achievement to the continued confidence of its clients, investors and partners, alongside the dedication of its team.





The Best Broker recognition marks a further milestone for AHL as it continues to serve investors and corporate clients in Pakistan's capital markets. The company said its focus remains on strengthening client relationships, maintaining high professional standards and supporting the development of the country's financial markets.